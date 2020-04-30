Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Celebrity

Terri on Bindi’s wedding and US TV special screening

Tegan Annett
30th Apr 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRI Irwin has opened up on her daughter's pandemic wedding, and the decision for the TV wedding special to air in the US before Australia.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's wedding was brought forward to March 25 ahead of the introduction of new wedding restrictions due to Covid-19.

"There's some amazing people in the community," Terri said.

"Like saying to the woman baking the cake that you don't have three days, you have this morning.

"We all worked together … it was just spectacular."

Robert walked Bindi down the aisle at Australia Zoo with one of the zoo's koalas, Brandy.

She said the wedding special aired in the United States first, similarly to late husband Steve's Crocodile Hunter series, because Animal Planet's headquarters are in the US.

The special will be aired in Australia from May 23.

"Animal Planet's headquarters are in the United States … it will be coming to Australia on May 23," she said.

"We're really excited to share that with Australia."

More Stories

australia zoo wedding bindi irwin wedding covid-19 restrictions terri irwin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lots of FREE things you can do within 50kms of Noosa

        premium_icon Lots of FREE things you can do within 50kms of Noosa

        News Here are a list of exciting free things you can enjoy with your family that fall within 50kms from Noosa.

        GO FIGURE: How you can give the gift of family

        premium_icon GO FIGURE: How you can give the gift of family

        News In a time when togetherness has never mattered so much, one Sunshine Coast family...

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        News Coronavirus Queensland: Zero new cases recorded

        Deep chill: Coldest weekend since October on cards

        premium_icon Deep chill: Coldest weekend since October on cards

        Weather A cold snap is headed for the Sunshine Coast with this weekend likely to be the...