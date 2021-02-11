‘Terrible mistake’: Campfire that sparked Fraser inferno

Two men who were part of a camping group responsible for sparking a wildfire that scorched half of Fraser Island have pleaded guilty to unlawful lighting of a fire.

Travis Robert Lowe and Lachlan James Brown, both from Rosenthal Heights, had their matters mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday but neither appeared in person.

Lowe pleaded guilty and submitted a letter to the court which expressed remorse for his involvement and outlined how he sincerely believed the campfire had been extinguished before the group left the site.

In the letter, Lowe wrote that he loved camping and never meant to harm or risk the environment.

He described the incident as a "terrible mistake" and stated that he had a greater respect for rules as a result of what transpired.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge dealt with the matter in Lowe's absence, fining him $667 with no conviction recorded.

Brown entered a guilty plea through a legal representative and had his matter adjourned to February 15.

Two others have already been dealt with over the campfire, which caused bushfires that raged on the island for seven weeks and came close to homes and properties.

Last month Liam Gregory Cheshire, 24, pleaded guilty in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to one count of unlawful lighting of a fire and leaving a fire unattended.

Cheshire made frank admissions about lighting the fire and in a letter to the court, stated he was embarrassed and remorseful for his actions.

He also claimed he sincerely believed he had extinguished the fire.

Cheshire was fined $1334 and no conviction was recorded.

Dominic Glynn Mcgahan, another member of the group, also pleaded guilty to lighting a fire and was fined $667 with no conviction recorded.