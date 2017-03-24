Family left terrified by 'gang of youths'

A TEWANTIN family says they are afraid to leave their house after being harassed and threatened by a gang of youths in Tewantin.

Two teenagers suspected to be part of the group have been arrested, but a Tewantin mother said it had only scratched the surface of a deeper problem.

The mother said her son and his friends were scared to leave their homes after being confronted by the group multiple times in the past few weeks.

"(My son) couldn't even come down through town to go to work," she said.

"It's not fair. I don't like my teenage son to be terrified."

Noosa Heads officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Michael Doogue said the arrested pair were accused of attacking other youths known to them.

"It's a couple of kids who have got together, who have been quite menacing towards people that they knew," Sen Sgt Doogue said.

"One of them has been arrested and remanded in custody, the other has been arrested and charged."

Sen Sgt Doogue said it was only the two teenagers believed to be causing trouble and they had been arrested over an isolated incident.

"The matter was investigated and two people were investigated and charged. The matters have been swiftly dealt with."

However, the mother said police needed to take further action.

"Until someone's hurt, nothing's going to be done. It's still going to happen again. It's scary, everybody's frightened," she said.

"It's not about keeping my son and my family safe, it's about what we need to do for our community."

Sen Sgt Doogue said police were monitoring activity in Tewantin and there had been no further offending detected.