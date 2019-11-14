Terrifying detail spotted inside van

A New Jersey motorist creepily decorated his mini-van with a slew of photos of teenage girls, including on the steering wheel and dashboard - and cops say their hands are tied because the activity is not illegal.

Local resident Stefanie LeBron spotted the grey Dodge Grand Caravan in a parking lot while she was out running errands in Edison on November 2 and snapped photos, which she then posted to Facebook.

"I took a picture of his license plate as well because the sh*t was creepy and he has to live over in that area," LeBron wrote as she urged social media users to "share" her post that had been shared more than 2300 times as of Wednesday.

Police say they found no criminal activity.

"LOOK INSIDE THE VAN! That wasn't even all of it," LeBron said in reference to the numerous images of young women the driver had plastered inside his vehicle. "There were pictures of these young teenage girls all over his dashboard as you see just like the steering wheel."

LeBron noted that some images were "some of the same girls, some not."

"Keep your eyes open and don't let your girls wander the streets alone or even with friends past a certain time cuz who knows what his intentions are," LeBron wrote in the post, adding that she was "so close to saying something" to the driver, but her grandma talked her out of it.

LeBron reported the driver to police, who investigated and found that the motorist was not breaking any laws, NJ.com reported.

"Our police department received this report," Edison Police Lieutenant Robert Dudash said in a statement, according to the news outlet. "Our detective bureau investigated it, but found no indication of criminal intent or criminal activity."

Still, Lieutenant Dudash encouraged anyone to report suspicious activity.

"Police rely on, and appreciate, people who come forward to report suspicious activities they observe," he said. "Our department takes these reports seriously and we always investigate them."

This article originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission