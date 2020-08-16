Terrifying encounter with shark during swim at Coast beach

FILE PHOTO: A man was bitten on the foot by a shark at Wurtulla Beach on Friday. Photo: Lily Brown

A Sunshine Coast man has had a lucky escape after fighting off a small shark and only coming out with a bite to the foot.

A report on shark sighting app Dorsal states the man was returning to the beach from a swim at Wurtulla on Friday, about 100m south of access point 249, about 5.15pm when he stood on the tail of an approximate 1m shark.

The man, who didn't want to be named, said he was in knee-deep water and couldn't see the shark at first due to the sandy water and white wash.

He told the Daily the shark quickly reacted and bit his left foot, requiring him to get eight stitches.

"It eventually let go after approx (sic) five seconds of fighting with it," he said.

"I went straight to the hospital (still there now) and received stitches across the top of my foot.

"There may be the need of surgery however at this stage it doesn't appear to be too much ligament or tendon damage.