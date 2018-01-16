TERROR ON THE SEAS: Jet skier almost runs down paddleboarder

A STAND up paddleboarder has narrowly escaped being cleaned up by a passing jet skier at Noosa.

A STAND-UP paddleboarder has narrowly escaped being run down by a jet ski on the Sunshine Coast this morning.

Noosa Fishing shared a video of the near death experience at the Noosa bar this morning.

The jet skier comes perilously close to colliding with the paddleboarder, who is forced to take evasive action..

With the jet ski on a collision course, the paddleboarder dives off his board and into the face of the wave.

The jet ski appears to travel over the top of the board before continuing through the surf.

Most jet ski users operate in a safe manner and ride to the conditions. There have been several cases on the Coast similar to this.

In 2016 a gym manager was ordered to pay $1600 worth of fines over two incidents where he drove his jet ski too close to surfers on Point Cartwright.

Another rider was filmed riding at 'breakneck' speeds along the Pumicestone Passage this time last year.

Last year 10 people were charged for improper use of a jet ski in the Caloundra region.