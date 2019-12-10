Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Agim Ajazi was extradited from Adelaide Airport on Sunday. Picture: Nine News
Agim Ajazi was extradited from Adelaide Airport on Sunday. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Terror accused faces Queensland court

10th Dec 2019 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man accused of fighting for a terrorist group has faced court in Brisbane after being deported from Turkey.

Agim Ajazi briefly appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he was deported by Turkish authorities and taken into police custody on his arrival in Adelaide on Sunday.

He was later extradited to Brisbane.

He was not required to enter a plea on the multiple terrorism-related charges he faces and his case was adjourned until January 10 in the same court.

More Stories

court crime terror terror attack terrorist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Food royalty: Coast venues named among nation’s best

        premium_icon Food royalty: Coast venues named among nation’s best

        Business A patch of classy Sunshine Coast restaurants has been crowned among the best venues in the country by a leading platform.

        Santa says thanks Cooroy for the Christmas joy

        Santa says thanks Cooroy for the Christmas joy

        News Christmas in Cooroy spreads the festive joy to hinterland.

        Council not ‘letting’ us have a fair go

        premium_icon Council not ‘letting’ us have a fair go

        News Investor berates Noosa Council on his handling of short-stay letting.

        Pardon trial: Defence claim drunk witness, hypnosis effect

        premium_icon Pardon trial: Defence claim drunk witness, hypnosis effect

        Crime The Noosa councillor’s barrister asked the jury to 'think of the position he’s been...