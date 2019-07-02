Tesla promises fastest car on the planet

ANOTHER week, another Elon Musk tweet that sparks controversy.

This time it turns out the Tesla Roadster that is claimed to be "the quickest car in the world" is not quite as quick as first thought, at least according to company chief Elon Musk.

The outspoken entrepreneur has sent the internet into meltdown by claiming the Tesla Roadster the takes 2.1 seconds to hit 60mph (96.6km/h).

If achievable - something that is open for debate given previously difficult-to-match Tesla performance claims - it would still make the Roadster ludicrously fast, out-accelerating every car on the planet to 100km/h.

However, that 2.1-second claims is 0.2 seconds slower than Tesla's own marketing on its company website, which states it will top 60mph in 1.9 seconds (the run to 100km/h coincidentally takes 2.1 seconds, too).

Musk says you’ll need “rocket thruster” option to hit the previous acceleration claim.

Musk hints the Roadster can still accelerate to 60mph in as little as 1.9 seconds if you option a software setting, the latest Tesla one with a crazy name.

"2.1 sec 0-60 mph is base model before adding rocket thruster option," tweeted Musk.

Sure, the difference between 2.1 and 1.9 seconds is minute - less than the blink of an eye - but in the rarefied air of sports car such tiny differences can make the difference between winning and losing.

The discrepancy has caught the eye of various news websites around the world, Motor1.com even pointing out it is potentially 10.5 per cent slower than first thought.

The Roadster is expected to go into production at some point next year.

Tesla may also have let some customers down by promising such ballistic pace and delivering something still ballistic but somewhat less impressive.

It is potentially a bigger issue because Tesla has been taking orders for the eagerly awaited new model, pocketing up to $326,000 for one of the Founders Series cars.