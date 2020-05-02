Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The price of US Tesla shares has slumped after chief Elon Musk tweeted that the company's
The price of US Tesla shares has slumped after chief Elon Musk tweeted that the company's "stock price is too high".
Business

Tesla stock slides after Musk price tweet

2nd May 2020 7:37 AM

Tesla chief Elon Musk has posted several tweets, including one saying the electric car maker's stock was overpriced, that lead to a nearly 12-per-cent sell off on US markets.

Tesla stock dropped from an intra-day high of nearly $US770 to $US690 on the tweets.

"Tesla stock price is too high imo," Musk said on Twitter, using an abbreviation for in my opinion. Two minutes earlier he said: "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house."

Minutes later, he tweeted on the coronavirus shutdowns, reiterating his position that the country should reopen.

"Now give people back their FREEDOM," a tweet said. Earlier in the week he dubbed as "fascist" some of the stay-at-home rules imposed by state and local governments.

On Friday, Musk also began to tweet a thread of the words to the US national anthem, ending with a question mark.

Musk's Twitter habits have in the past landed him in trouble with US regulators, with one case still ongoing.

Originally published as Tesla stock slides after Musk price tweet

elon musk sharemarket tesla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic pushes Coast business to new heights

        premium_icon Pandemic pushes Coast business to new heights

        News The Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on a Coast business with it’s reach moving overseas.

        One injured in crash on beachside stretch

        premium_icon One injured in crash on beachside stretch

        News Patient suffers shoulder and knee injuries in crash

        Police on standby this long weekend as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Police on standby this long weekend as restrictions ease

        Crime Noosa police will conduct extra patrols this long weekend to ensure the community...

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on coronavirus in Qld