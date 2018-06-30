’Thor’ star comes out as bisexual

Actress Tessa Thompson is opening up about rumours that she and Janelle Monáe are more than friends, according to the .

In a new interview with PorterEdit, Thompson, 34, says that she and Monáe, 32, "love each other deeply" and that they "vibrate on the same frequency."

"It's tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we're both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence," said the Westworld star, adding that her family has been very accepting of her bisexuality.

RELATED: Singer and actress Janelle Monae reveals she is pansexual and has been with both men and women

"I'm attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don't even have to have the discussion."

i hope tessa thompson and janelle monae are having such a wonderful and amazing and great day pic.twitter.com/Zu27OInNBF — 👑 (@arrivahl) June 29, 2018

Thompson continued, "That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved one, but so many people don't.

"So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?"

Finally, she explained that if people want to speculate about their relationship, it doesn't bother her.

Earlier this year, singer Monáe came out as pansexual in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

She said, "Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women - I consider myself to be a free-ass mothers - ker."

This story first appeared in the NY Post and is republished with permission.