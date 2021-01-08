Ash Barty plots return as COVID disrupts Open preparations

Australian Open qualifiers have had to endure COVID test delays and strict conditions to play. Plus, Ash Barty reveals her return plans.

Potential Australian Open qualifiers are waiting in hotel rooms for upwards of 12 hours beyond the expected time to receive COVID-19 test results.

The Herald Sun has obtained the fact sheets for the grand slam's qualifying draws in Doha (men) and Dubai (women), with players required to meet strict conditions to play.

However, it hasn't been smooth sailing in the opening days, with some players stuck in their hotel room for long periods - despite test results being expected within 24 hours - and having problems booking courts.

Tournament officials became aware of the delays and the subsequent flow-on issues and tried to mitigate the wait times with local health authorities.

A Tennis Australia spokesperson said in a statement to the Herald Sun: "The local organisers have done an incredible job preparing everything for AO qualifying in a very short space of time.

"The conditions for the players in both Dubai and Doha are excellent and … we are working closely with local organisers and health authorities to ensure the process is as straightforward as possible, and always with the priority being the health and safety of everyone.

"Although there have been delays with the return of some test results, the process is generally working well and the players will all have the chance to prepare appropriately and be ready to compete on Sunday."

Andrew Harris is among the Australians trying to qualify for this year’s Australian Open. Picture: Mark Stewart

It's also understood not all tournament protocols are being strictly followed, including officials not always sanitising courts in the allocated 10 minutes between each training session.

In most cases, athletes and team members needed to return a negative PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test before leaving their country, then were tested again on arrival.

As per the Doha fact sheet, players and their team can then travel to their hotel, where they must remain until the negative result is communicated.

Players didn't receive tournament accreditation and weren't able to travel to the site to train until the result was confirmed.

The rules state that any positive test after arriving means the player cannot compete in qualifying.

There was a slight variance in Dubai, where players and support team members underwent a COVID-19 screening and PCR testing - a nasopharyngeal swab - upon arrival at their hotel.

A subsequent positive test also results in the player being withdrawn, and they would be required to isolate immediately.

The Dubai fact sheet states if a credentialled attendee tests positive, they must quarantine at a Dubai Health Authority-appointed hotel for 14 days with mild symptoms, or be hospitalised if symptoms are serious.

It's all part of the difficulties Tennis Australia is facing in making sure this year's Australian Open, which begins on February 8 at Melbourne Park, not only goes ahead but is safe and a success.

Tournament director Craig Tiley already detailed this week how they planned to use up to 18 planes, at 20 per cent capacity, to fly international players to Australia next week.

Qualifying matches begin on Sunday.

Barty flags Australian Open lead-in plans

World No.1 Ash Barty will kickstart her bid for Australian Open glory at one of the WTA 500 tournaments in Melbourne the week before the grand slam.

It will be Barty's first competitive hitout since losing in the semi-finals in Doha, Qatar, in late February last year after choosing not to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just one player is missing from the world's top 50 among those contesting the women's events at Melbourne Park, with another Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic, also a direct acceptance.

There will be three men's events there in the same week, including the ATP Cup and two ATP 250 tournaments, with Australians Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson entered but in different events.

Alex de Minaur, John Millman, John Peers and Luke Saville will represent Australia at the second ATP Cup, between February 1 and 5.

Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic at last year’s Australian Open. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

The lead-in tournaments to the Australian Open, starting on January 31, will be named to recognise key Victoria regions impacted and still facing the challenges of bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic.

The women's events will be called the Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic, while the men's tournaments are the Great Ocean Road Open and the Murray River Open.

Phillip Island will be attached to the WTA event being held in the second week of the Australian Open.

Barty, who famously won the 2019 French Open, is a traditionally strong performer in the lead-in tournaments.

The 24-year-old won the inaugural Adelaide International title last year before becoming the first local woman to reach the Australian Open semi-finals since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

Barty's rivals include 23-times grand slam champion Serena Williams, world No.2 Simona Halep and previous AO champions Sofia Kenin, Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber.

Both WTA events will be 64-player draws, with the top-32 ranked players split across them.

The men's fields were divided earlier in the week, with Kyrgios pitted against the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov, while Thompson's competition includes David Goffin and Karen Khachanov.

Most of the world's top-20 players are competing in the ATP Cup, but a combined 19 top-40 players are in title contention across the two ATP 250s.

Melbourne Park will be separated into three zones for all tournaments this summer, with fans able to buy a corresponding ticket.

Ticket details are still to be announced.

Originally published as Test result delays disrupt Open preparations