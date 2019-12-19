Testing the limits over 10km swim

IF YOU’VE ever been part of a swim squad, seeing 100 x 100’s written on the training board might seem unrealistic.

If you haven’t been part of a swim sqaud, this distance is ridiculous.

But on Saturday, the Southern Cross University (SCU) swim squad tackled it.

At 8am, at SCU’s inside pool, 14 people dived head first into a 10km swim.

Swim coach James Bentley said “it’s an absurd number that most people would not think to do” and that’s part of the reason they decide to do it yearly.

The squad has participated in the challenge for the last fours years.

“It’s a very daunting odd number and thus we deemed it ours,” Mr Bentley said.

“It’s gunna hurt.”

Squad member Dan Bills with SCU Swimming Coach James Bentley.

According to Mr Bentley the swim comes with a number of challenges, ranging from a chronic build-up of lactic acid throughout muscles - causing pain -, mental strain as well as physical exhaustion.

“You need know what your limit is, why you are doing this and what your motivation is, and make sure you have your nutrition mapped out,” Mr Bentley said.

“It’s challenging to stay motivated that long.”

The squad ranged in age from eight to 64-years-old and is made up of local medical professionals, high-school students, teachers, and architects.

Dr Dan Bills who has been swimming since he was a young boy and training with the squad for ‘years’ said he felt good about the 10km, just before he hopped into the water.

“For me swimming is really relaxing,” Mr Bills said.