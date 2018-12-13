Tewantin carpark upgrade will be boon for sport

BETTER ALL ROUND: Cr Joe Jurisevic inspects the Goodwin Street carpark upgrade.

TEWANTIN'S Goodwin St carpark refurbishment has delivered formal parking for 23 vehicles and a further three designated motorcycle spaces.

The upgrade will help access to Read Park and councillor Joe Jurisevic says the project includes a new asphalt surface as well as changes to entry and exit arrangements.

"So it's safer for both pedestrians and motorists,” he said.

"The new kerb and channel with some localised earthworks will minimise storm water run-off into the cricket club's shed.”

The work also paves the way for better environmental outcomes, including better protection of tree roots from damage by vehicles.

It will also prevent sediment run-off reaching the sports fields.

"Council has installed a new bio-pod on site to filter carpark run-off, which will improve the quality of the water before it reaches the nearby wetlands, a known habitat of the vulnerable wallum froglet,” Cr Jurisevic said.

The new carpark will benefit competitors and spectators visiting Read Park for sport matches.