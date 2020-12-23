Menu
Olive Donaldson gets her motor running to head out on the highway.
Tewantin favourite trades her ‘fake Ferrari’ for the real thing

Peter Gardiner
23rd Dec 2020 6:00 PM
At the age of 92 one of Tewantin’s favourites Olive Donaldson has traded up from her sedate Ferrari wheelie walker to a full throttle joy ride bearing the famous Prancing Pony badge.

The former Noosa councillor and Country Women’s Association stalwart loves to get about town supporting local groups such as the Tewantin Noosa RSL Club where she is a foundation and life member.

New $3M retail life for Cooroy centre

10 major projects to shape Noosa’s future

These days her street rounds are aided by her famously branded walker, but Ms Donaldson found herself living in the fast lane when she was summonsed to the club’s AGM out of the blue.

Tewantin Noosa RSL GM Julie McLaws ushers Olive Donaldson to her luxury set of wheels.
“I knew something was afoot so I made the effort and went,” Ms Donaldson said.

“Then all of sudden these two men said they wanted to do a photo shoot with my Ferrari walker.

“So we went outside and they said they wanted to take me for a ride in a real Ferrari.”

This ultimate dream machine smoothly swept her up Tinbeerwah range snaking effortlessly around Sunrise Rd’s twists and turns.

“It was the most beautiful surprise in my life,” Ms Donaldson said.

The born and bred local’s big moment came about after Ms Donaldson told RSL GM Julie McLaws her walker would be as close as would ever come to experiencing the horsepower generated by the famous Italian motoring stable.

Olive has a special spot in the heart of Tewantin Noosa RSL Club.
Ms McLaws was delighted with their special supporter’s reaction.

“She is so dedicated and supportive of the club I thought that getting her a ride in a real Ferrari would be a small way we could show our appreciation,” Ms McLaws said.

“The look on her face when she saw the Ferrari was priceless and a moment we won’t forget.

“Olive has a cheeky personality and is such a pleasure to know.”

Club vice-chairman Dean Harlow also made a special gift presentation to thank Ms Donaldson for decades of service to the RSL.

Ms Donaldson, who volunteered in the WRAAF during the Korean War, served on Noosa Council in the 1990s and has donated her time to numerous organisations including the Parkyn’s Hut Information Centre in town.

