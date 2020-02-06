Tewantin has to lift its game

THE return of the two-day format for the last three rounds resulted in some work to do for all the Tewantin senior men’s teams to be in the points this round.

First grade at home to Caloundra toiled all day in the field to see the opposition 7/339 at the close of play with Maidment and Glew both scoring centuries for Caloundra. Wicket takers for Tewantin – Jason Toohey 4/23, Scott Aufderheide 1/107, Jarrod Officer 1/62 and Brad Thomson 1/52.

Seconds travelled to Palmwoods, lost the toss and were sent out to bat. Giles Cunningham and Tristan Griffin got off to steady start until Griffin fell in the 10th. Nigel Webster held up the second wicket until 22nd over to be 2/40. A steady flow of wickets followed with the top 6 all getting into double figures but no one going on with it, with Tommy Green looking the only one comfortable finishing not out with the score 101.

With 24 overs in hand, Tewantin got off to the perfect start with Mike Thomson hitting the top of middle stump with his first ball. Keegan Bean joined Thomson in a fine opening spell adding two wickets with Tom Green adding a well aimed run out. Tewantin head into next week with Palmwoods 4/77.

In Fourth Grade, Thunder won the toss and elected to bat with Brendan Wright starting confidently in taking 12 off the first over before Cooroy opening bowler Mark Wood (2/1 off 5) and captain Mick Carman (7/18 off 7.5) combined to wreak havoc.

With four batsmen registering ducks, only Ian Malpass (24), Tont Watson (16) and Wright (15) made double figures. Thunder fought hard with a spirited effort in the field, but few rewards for the bowlers, to finish day one 59 runs in arrears against Cooroy at Dale Officer Oval following a sub-par batting performance. Cooroy are 2/137 off 45 overs in reply to Tewantin-Noosa’s 78, with Steven Hill (1/24 off 12) and Luke Anstey (1/25 off 12) the wicket-takers. Hill and Anstey dug deep, giving the quality opposition batsmen few scoring opportunities, and were well backed up by Troy Evans 0/33 and Jack Floyd 0/26 in his senior debut, both unlucky not to bag at least a scalp or two. Lachlan Webster efforts as a substitute fielder were superb, and a very tidy wicketkeeping performance from Malpass included the only catch in the innings so far.

Sixths trekked to Currimundi to take on Caloundra. The day started well with an early wicket to some great fielding from Jake Shenton with a direct hit run out. 1/2 in the 2nd over, but from there the remaining Caloundra batters dug in to steadily progress the score. The second wicket fell a few overs after the first drinks break, bowled by Brendan Chaplin in his 3rd, to be 2/53. Wickets started to fall with the 2nd bowling change and Graham Chaplin snared the 3rd, with Finn Maccoll rattling the stumps a few overs later. Chaplin added another scalp before a slick run out from Shane Gesell and a 3rd wicket for Chaplin had Caloundra in a bit of trouble at 7/107 in the 40th. But a defiant tail added another 70 runs before a Craig Moore stumping removed the number 8 on 155, with Gesell and David Baker wrapping up the last 2 wickets to see Caloundra all out 178 with around 45 minutes to play. Catches to Maccoll, Wayne Moore, Gesell and Brian Lee. Wicket takers G Chaplin 4/58, F Maccoll 1/29, B Chaplin 1/23, S Gesell 1/7, D Baker 1/1.

Tewantin batting didn’t start well with 2 early wickets to finish the day on 2/13 with a lot of work to do to take the much needed points next week.

The TNT Ladies staged a fantastic finish to the season for the women’s team at Dale Officer oval. Maroochydore won the toss and sent Tewantin in to bat. Inspired by a breakfast with the Pakistan women’s team, our openers Amanda Tie and Paula McKie gave us the best start of the season with McKie the only wicket to fall.

Tie finished on 48 not out with Petrina Feuerherdt scoring a quick fire 42 not out with some outstanding shots played by all three batters.

Maroochydore had a steady start to their innings, although our Tewantin bowlers contained the run rate. Improvements in line and length from the bowlers, backed by some terrific fielding was the difference.

Maroochy captain Trish Belt scored a quality 37, however we were able to hold them to 7/90 off their 20 overs. Wickets were shared among the bowlers: Arishma Vernon 1/14, Tie 1/26, Kirsty Patten 1/17, Fiona Gardiner 1/6 and Kat Anderson 2/5. McKie relished the opportunity to keep this week. There was some great cricket from both sides and certainly great to finish the season with a hard fought win.