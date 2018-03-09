Tewantin hosts Classic ride into free-wheeling hinterland

NOOSA has a new major sporting and lifestyle experience to be staged in August this year and promotional footage filmed in eye-catching locations has just wrapped up.

The Noosa Classic, a Gran Fondo cycling event, is being staged by the successful organisers of the Bowral Classic and keen local entrant Councillor Jess Glasgow is delighted the event will be run out of Tewantin.

The August 26 event is being billed as a classic Australian experience and a "feast of visual and gourmet delights”, which have been captured by local firm Panga Productions who filmed at some inspiring Noosa locations last week.

"Scenery-wise it's stunning ... the challenge, the difficulty factor, the roads ... it's one of Australia's best rides,” inaugural Noosa Classic race director and former professional cyclist David Kemp said.

Mr Kemp has already ridden the course with event organiser James Yaffa and they are excited by the event's opportunity to capture the imaginations of visiting riders.

"It's going to be hugely popular,” he said from his home in Noosa.

"After all, who needs a second excuse to visit this amazing place - especially at that time of year when the southern capitals are firmly in the grasp of winter.”

"Seriously the region is a cycling paradise - I'm particularly excited to watch the success of this event unfold.”

Noosa's strong cycling culture and world famous beach hospitality are seen as real winners by the Noosa Classic team and Cr Glasgow is delighted they have embraced helping locals.

"They have a nominated charity each Classic event and they just adopted the Noosa Prostate Association,” he said.

"Every entry form will have an option to donate to the charity and they're in talks about what the association will be getting. This (Classic) is going to be Tewantin-based in Read Park. They had it (initially) at Girraween sports precinct but this is awesome for Tewantin with such atmosphere and entertainment. They have Noosa Brewing Co setting up a bar there and donating beer, so it's going to be a huge day,” Cr Glasgow said.

He said the local community was ecstatic about playing host to the cyclists.

The Maxi Classic will be a challenging 160km ride through "some of the most breathtaking scenery you can experience on two wheels” taking in hinterland climbs.

The Challenge Classic is 120km option for "a more cruisey experience” while The Social is a 45km ride that families and kids will love. The Classic is expected to attract riders from across Australia and overseas and eager riders from Melbourne, Perth and Sydney have already registered their interest.

According to organisers it's sure to become a renowned fixture in Queensland cycling, and one that rates highly on every cyclist's bucket list.

Registration for the Noosa Classic registration is now open at www.noosaclassic. com.au.