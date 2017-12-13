Tewantin Kindy has reading cornered with handy helper

SET UP: Marita (centre), John, Kerri, Piggy and a few of the kids from the kindy excited about the opening.

WHILE 52 years in the making, every one at the Tewantin Community Kindergarten agrees the wait for the new reading corner where young imaginations can take flight, was worth it.

Children and guests were treated to a special reading by long-time early childhood kindy educator, Melissa Pettigrove in the new library at the C&K affiliated not-for-profit kindy.

Tewantin Bendigo Community Bank has sponsored the $2500 reading makeoverto the delight of the kids, Bendigo Bank's mascot, Piggy was joined by John Hague and Kerri Wright from the branch where songs were sung and poems were read to celebrate the occasion.

"Our reading area was long overdue for a makeover,' kindy oresident Marita Finch said.

"Along with the purchase of so many new books, they have helped us provide something so wonderful for our kindy.

"As parents, we're proud to be the latest in a long and happy history of families who have seen their play children learn about themselves, about others and the world around them at this kindy.”

"The new reading corner is now filled with the books and the kids just love being read to. It's an activity the children look forward to every day," Marite said.

John said being was invited to along to see what all the fun was about and see the difference the new books will soon make.

"The kids and families had put so much effort into the opening and nothing brings a smile to your face like seeing children happy.

"The kids loves Piggy being there and new books will be a great addition.

"I'm so pleased our branch has been able to support them.”

For more information call the kindy on 5447 1385, or email them on tewantinc_kkindy@bigpond.com.