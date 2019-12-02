Menu
Tewantin Noosa ladies president Pauline Mohr-Ladies with Julie- from Red Cross, club chairman Tony Williams, Carol of Katie Rose Cottages and Lorraine from Santa's Classy helpers.
News

Tewantin Noosa Bowls shows a generous bias

Peter Gardiner
2nd Dec 2019 11:00 AM
TEWANTIN Noosa Bowls Club gave to three local charities from a collection the bowlers call “the wrong bias box” bowlers put $1 in this collection at the end of each play day for every time they bowl a bowl on the wrong bias.

Tuesday 26th November a donation of $500 each was made to Katie Rose Cottage, Santa’s Classy Helpers and The Red Cross.

Katie Rose Cottage is one of only three hospices which provide help and nursing expertise 24/7 to families, 41 families so far this year, who have been able to take advantage of this wonderful palliative care facility, which provides families whose loved ones need a place like home outside the hospital environment to spend their last days.

Just recently the hospice assisted with a wedding for one family.

Santa’s Classy Helpers provide assistance to families who are struggling with the cost of living, giving their children essentials like food and clothing and at this time of year little Christmas gifts.

This year the group is taking to the bush to a little place called Jericho in Western Queensland where the local farmers are doing it tough, there will be a host of goodies available such as everyday items which we on the coast take for granted but these people cannot afford due to the crippling drought.

Red Cross will put their donation into many things as they always have like psychological help for all the people who have struggled to cope with trauma after the recent national bush fire crisis.

Groups such as these survive with the help of volunteers who do not want accolades but simply want to help anyone in need.

As Pauline said: “How can we not be amazed and humbled by such generosity given by these wonderful Charities and all their staff and volunteers?”

