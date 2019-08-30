Tewantin Noosa cricket set for promising season

AS THE warmer weather approaches, sporting endeavours turn to all things cricket. Tewantin Noosa Cricket Club is encouraging all those who live in the Noosa area and surrounds to take part in the upcoming 2019/20 season.

Tewantin Noosa is one of the leading cricket clubs on the Sunshine Coast and our junior program and senior teams are second to none. With some impressive infrastructure projects completed during the off season the club continues to go from strength to strength.

The club’s junior teams cater for all age groups. On Thursdays our Junior Blasters Program showcases our youngest and newest players from 5 to 8 years of age. Master Blasters on Friday nights caters for our 8 to 10 year olds and competitive cricket for Under 11s to Under 16s on Saturday mornings.

Our male and female senior teams are very competitive across all divisions and we cater for all levels of experience. So whether you are getting involved for the first time, for a bit if fun or want to perform at the highest levels, come and join this great community based club!

Come down to Read Park, Goodwin St, Tewantin tomorrow, Saturday August 31 between 3pm and 5pm for our Junior Sign On & Information day.

Club committee members will be on hand to talk about all things junior cricket for season 2019/20. Free sausage sizzle for all those attending.

Registration can also be completed online at www.playcricket.com.au. For further information regarding Seniors you can contact Jason Toohey (Secretary) at tncc-secretary@hotmail.com or for Juniors, Matt Mayo (Junior Co-ordinator) at mayo.matt@bigpond.com Also be sure to like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TewantinNoosaCricket.