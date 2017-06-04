22°
Tewantin Noosa QCWA turns 90

4th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
SPECIAL CELEBRATION: Cutting the cake to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Tewantin Noosa CWA is Val (left) whose grandmother was the first president in 1927, Dorothy (centre) the oldest member at 97, and Olive whose mother was a foundation member.
SPECIAL CELEBRATION: Cutting the cake to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Tewantin Noosa CWA is Val (left) whose grandmother was the first president in 1927, Dorothy (centre) the oldest member at 97, and Olive whose mother was a foundation member.

MEMBERS of the Tewantin Noosa CWA recently celebrated the branch's 90th birthday with a party and cake for morning tea.

Tales of yesteryear were shared, as member Jo Zampieri recalled the history of one of the area's oldest ongoing organisation.

"(Tewantin Noosa CWA) started in 1927, the first meeting was under the fig tree opposite the RSL,” Mrs Zampieri said.

"Later on, the first president Mrs May Reed bought the site in Tewantin for 50 pounds. They extended it for all the people who would visit Tewantin and mothers could breast-feed their babies there.

"In 1978 it (the CWA house) moved to Irene St in Tewantin, it's still used as a house now.

"Tewantin Noosa started the first tuckshop at Tewantin State School. In the '80s we helped at Meals on Wheels, and we helped with day care.

"We are still doing things for the community. Not long ago we had a stall, we raised $700 for Linda, the chaplain at Tewantin State School.

"We have about 26 members now, in its heyday there would have been more than 100 members.

"I was able to contact Mrs Reed's granddaughter and she helped cut the birthday cake. Mrs Reed would have been a very clever lady.”

Topics:  anniversary country women's association noosa qcwa qcwa 90 years tewantin

