Tewantin Noosa RSL presents new look

CELEBRITY: Evonne Goolagong-Cawley cuts the ribbon celebrating the upgrade at Tewantin Noosa RSL. Alan Lander

THE day finally arrived on Saturday.

The hugely successful Tewantin Noosa RSL Club began some major refurbishment and expansion work in February of last year.

The result is now there for all to see, and club CEO Phil Stephenson was "relieved”.

"And I'm pleased we now have the new lounge, and the kids' room,” Mr Stephenson said.

"We've spent $7.6 million and it's a great result.”

New reception at Tewantin Noosa RSL Alan Lander

Work on the club started in February 2017, and was delayed due to weather conditions in March and April of that that year, but, once the roof covering was in place from last November, it was smoother sailing all the way.

"We now have more underground car spaces, a lounge area for customers awaiting a table in the bistro,” Mr Stephenson said.

"We have a state-of-the-art Junior Barracks children's room with an interactive floor, and a new outdoor area where one can drink and smoke.”

Expanded gaming room at Tewantin Noosa RSL Alan Lander

The club welcomes members and guests with a completely new reception with computerised self-signing in, and a concierge is on hand.

Special guest Evonne Goolagong-Cawley cut a celebratory ribbon for the occasion.

"It's absolutely beautiful,” she said of the club's new look.

"The children's playroom is fantastic, and the club has a great atmosphere for all families.”

The new lounge at Tewantin Noosa RSL Alan Lander

She also thanked the club for donating $1000 to her indigenous youth support movement the Evonne Goolagong Foundation on the day.