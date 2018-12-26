Tewantin partner sacrificing a life for carer's role

TIED DOWN: Joan and trevor Rogerson of tewantin are bound by the routine of dialysis.

A TEWANTIN carer has revealed how tough it is to look after someone with chronic kidney disease as dialysis dictates their lives.

Joan Rogerson and her 76-year-old husband Trevor, who has needed dialysis for the last four years, said: "Caring is a 24 hour a day job. I am always planning my life around dialysis and doctor visits and everything else has to take second place”.

"Our retirement plans are finished.”

Her experience supports a study by Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service and The George Institute for Global Health.

SCHHS Director of Renal Services, Associate Professor Nicholas Gray, led the systematic review, which examined all the published literature on the quality of life and burden experienced by carers of people receiving dialysis therapies.

Currently more than 13,000 people require permanent dialysis in Australia and 50,000 have advanced kidney disease.

"Carers who support a chronically ill kidney patient are faced with many challenges, including managing the comfort of the patient, financial issues, meal planning, scheduling and transportation. Just keeping track of patients' multiple medications is a challenge,” Assoc Prof Gray said.