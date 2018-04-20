Tewantin ready to honour fallen on Anzac Day

NEVER FORGOTTEN: The Tewantin Dawn Service always attracts a large crowd wanting to pay their respects for the fallen.

NEXT Wednesday at Tewantin we will remember them - the fallen Diggers and all who have proudly served their country in the armed services on this most solemn of Anzac Days.

Record crowds are expected again from before sun up for this always moving and auspicious observance that recognises the sacrifices made in the past 104 years.

Veterans of the Tewantin Noosa RSL sub-branch, who are all volunteers, plan and manage Tewantin's Anzac Day services, ensuring the whole community has the opportunity to mark this significant day and proceedings are conducted in accordance to set national protocols.

From the first Anzac Day commemorations in Tewantin in 1922 to today, Anzac Day has run smoothly thanks to veterans from the sub-branch along with volunteers from the SES, Sea Cadets, Sea Scouts and Women's Auxiliary, and involvement from the local police, ambulance service, fire brigade and the Tewantin Noosa RSL Memorial Club.

The veterans of the sub-branch are conscious of the legacy left by those who went before and will ensure Anzac Day remains relevant to the community for generations to come.

A very important component of the day is the involvement of local youth from schools, Sea Cadets and Sea Scouts.

The Tewantin Primary School's band is leading the parade this year and the Good Shepherd Lutheran College music department is participating in the Dawn Service.

The event times for this year's local Anzac Day are: