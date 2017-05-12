Tewantin school fundraiser for Chappy Week

WORTHY CAUSE: Tewantin State School is raising funds through Chained to my Chappy.

NOOSA business leaders are often chained to their desks, but next week they'll be chained together on the main street of Tewantin.

To celebrate Chappy Week in Queensland, Tewantin State School will host Chained to my Chappy as a major fundraiser for their beloved chappy, Lynda Oakley.

The fun annual telephone fundraiser relies on prominent identities calling their business contacts to receive donations for chaplaincy before being allowed to be released.

State and local government politicians have already pledged their support.

"The chappy program in schools is extremely important to young people who from time to time need to reach out for support from a neutral or non-judgemental adult,” said Noosa MP Glen Elmes, who has agreed to be chained up.

"We have all heard of the phrase it takes a village to raise a child but in today's busy world where extended families live in different cities and even countries the members of the village must come from a variety of sources.

"This is where school chappies fill an important role, as they offer an alternative shoulder to lean on when mum or dad or even grandparents may not be the first choice for a troubled child or teen.

"With rates of mental health increasing and youth suicide becoming tragically more common, the funding and future protection of this service is vital.”

Mr Elmes said the Chappy program was not to be confused with religion, it is a youth support program that helps children and their families deal with a range of struggles they may be facing.

"I will be calling a dozen of my contacts and asking for their financial support next Thursday for this worthy and important cause,” he said

The event will be held at lunch time on Thursday, May 18, from 12.30-1.30pm.

All money raised goes towards securing Lynda's services at the school for more hours.

On May 17-18, the Tewantin Chaplaincy Task Group will promote Lynda's work at a street stall in Poinciana Ave, Tewantin, outside the Royal Mail Hotel.