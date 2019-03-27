Tewantin school hall awash with Harmony

AT TEWANIN State School, the good vibe was not just in the air, the waves of savoury harmony wafted from the school hall.

What better way to celebrate Harmony Day than for students, staff and parents to sink their teeth into it?

And the Taste of Harmony community lunch with its cosmopolitan servings of spring rolls, pizza, samosas, kebabs, pavlova, damper, baklava, nasi goreng, tandoori and satay was the just the entree to Harmony Concert featuring the Tewantin State School's lashings of talent.

Once again exotic worlds and cultures did not so much collide but harmonise thanks to the Gubbi Gubbi dance troupe with performers Zeek and Jacqui centrestage with their 40,000-year-old culture.

"We've been in the school for three weeks for Harmony Day, we've been teaching the kids a bit about the Black Cockatoo Dance,” Jacqui said.

"We loved it when their faces just light up with their little, big smiles.”

Zeek added: "They just loved dancing.”

At assembly two Scottish pipers led the Rainbow Serpent followed in perfect step with the Chinese Dragon, with a Bollywood dancer not far behind. There was a ukulele band, Italian singers and Ella did a special Thai dance.

This was the school's soothing send-off for Harmony Week which celebrates Australia's cultural diversity and promotes "inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone”.

There were special performances from Andrea Kirwin, an Australian/Fijian singer-songwriter, who had the kids entranced by teaching them words of Fijian in her whimsical way before leading the school choir on a song they created together, Bright Eyes.