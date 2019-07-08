Tewantin State celebrates NAIDOC Week

NAIDOC celebrations kicked off at Tewantin State School last week with hundreds of children and adults performing Torres Strait traditional song Taba Naba, led on stage by the youngest students, the Preppies. Once again, the school showed its commitment to celebrating diversity, peace and harmony, this time the vehicle being NAIDOC, embracing our Indigenous First Nations cultures. Performers included students, Taylor Moss, Andrea Kirwin, Keriba Mabaigal and Gubbi Gubbi Dancers. The concert had the crowd on its feet, dancing and singing to each performer. One of the many highlights of the concert was Andrea Kirwin with the senior choir singing a song they wrote together called Bright Eyes.

Also, Year 1 students performed We Are Australian, Keriba Mabaigal wowed the audience with their traditional Torres Strait Island dancing, Taylor Moss did a beautiful rendition of My Island Home, and the Gubbi Mob once again brought the show to an amazing close.

The school's NAIDOC program was launched with Harry Pitt, Jandamarra Cadd and Aunty Mary-Rose Hamson sharing their culture.