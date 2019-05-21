Tewantin State School setting the pace for Under 8s magic

COME and enjoy being a kid again as Tewantin State School revels in its Under Eight's Day celebrationthis Friday 9.15am to about 11am.

This is a celebration creating awareness of services, activities and organisations from the community that are aimed at children and to support their families.

It also celebrates being under the age of eight. Our Under Eight's Day allows these organisations and services to showcase what they can offer these children and the wider community in an educational and fun-filled morning.

"We would love to see as many parents and other family members of Tewantin State School students in attendance on the day,” a school spokeswoman said.

"Children under the age of eight from the community that are from child care centres or that are home schooled or children that do not attend another school are also most welcome to attend, as long as they are supervised by an adult.

"Families that do not attend Tewantin State School will need to sign in at the school administration building, at the Werin St school entrance. Our Under Eight's Day this year will have more community organisations and sporting codes in attendance than ever before plus a variety of art and construction activities will be provided.”

All the stalls and activities for the children will be free. Tea, coffee and muffins will be available for adults at the front of the hall and these will items will require payment. A variety of new scholastic books will also be available to purchase on the day. Book prices will vary depending upon the book chosen, so bring along some money if you wish to buy some great childrens' books. Activities will be spread out on the two school ovals and take place around and in the hall.

Stalls which are run by the teachers range from hot popcorn, a disco in the hall, a gross motor obstacle course, face painting, kite making, bubble blowing and decorating cupcakes, just to name a few.

The emergency services which will be attending the event include the Queensland Fire and Rescue, Rural Fire Brigade, Queensland Ambulance and Police Service and the SES. Children will be able to look through the vehicles and handle some of the equipment that these organisations use from day to day. AFL, Football/Soccer, Cricket, Athletics and Surf Life Saving are some of the sporting codes that will be represented this year. A few more sports could be included in the coming week. Different inflatable equipment/areas will be brought in by several sports this year as well.

Noosa Coast Guard will be attending again this year along with the Wilvos which is a dedicated group of people, who devote their time to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of precious Australian native wildlife. Queensland Zoo will be bringing in several reptiles including snakes, lizards, alligators and possibly some mammals as well to educate the children about wildlife. A small petting zoo will also be on site. Children will be able to have a close look at these animals, pat them and have photos with them if they wish. A jumping castle will be part of the event this year that is operated by trained supervisors. Many services and organisations in attendance also have giveaways for the children.

This is a great morning for the children that are eight years of age and under from our school and the local community.