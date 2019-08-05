Tewantin students take out Coast-wide eco competition

TEWANTIN’S Lauren Tomkinson is a champion eco-spotter after taking out an environment competition.

Record numbers of eco-hunters, including Lauren, zeroed in and snapped away at hundreds of frogs, birds, crabs, insects and other wildlife during the recent school holidays for Sunshine Coast Council’s Eco-Hunt Adventure at the Maroochy Wetlands Sanctuary.

The 12-year-old Tewantin State School student took out the Champion Spotter and Champion Identifier award and was thrilled with her improvement from previous years.

“I can’t believe it,” Lauren said.

“Last year when I did the Eco-Hunt I was way behind. I think I got about fifth, so this year I tried a lot harder and my parents took me to the wetlands three times on the holidays so that I could take a lot more photos.

“It was a lot of fun, but Dad and I had to lay down and rest on the boardwalk because I had sore legs from all the walking.”

Division 9 Councillor Stephen Robinson said the Eco-Hunt was a school holiday activity with a difference and had been a great success.

“Hundreds of people took part in the competition this year, with some coming from outside the Sunshine Coast region to participate,” Cr Robinson said.

“We were also pleased to see some of the world’s top ranked QuestaGame players come to the Wetlands.”

Participants recorded their wildlife finds on the QuestaGame app. The most unusual sighting, which also received the highest points, was a Naskrecki’s katydid insect.

“It encouraged visitors to explore the wetlands and submit photos of wildlife through an app, and was a wonderful demonstration of how to combine the technological world with the natural world, encouraging children to get out in nature,” Cr Robinson said.

This year’s Eco-Hunt sightings hit more than double last year’s and the number of species mapped also rose by more than 60 per cent. Visitors recorded more than 760 sightings of 161 different species.

“The annual Eco-Hunt also helps council and the Maroochy Wetlands Sanctuary Support Group as partners in managing the reserve.”

The Maroochy Wetlands Sanctuary is managed by council, Education Queensland and community volunteer group Maroochy Wetlands Support Group Inc.

These wetlands are located within the Australian-first blue carbon project, a joint environmental innovation between council, the State Government and Unitywater.

Cr Robinson highlighted the significance of researching the Wetlands’ biodiversity, especially given the start of this collaborative project.

“Through activities like Eco-Hunt, we can better understand the Wetlands’ biodiversity, and therefore better manage and protect it for future generations,” Cr Robinson said.

“This is particularly timely as council works with the State Government and Unitywater on an area known as the Blue Heart, 5000 hectares of natural flood plain in the Maroochy River Catchment.

“The Blue Heart project will support landholders and local communities to adopt new land management practices that build future economic and environmental resilience, while retaining a focus on flood hazard management.”