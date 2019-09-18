Tewantin students wow audience with performance

The Tewantin State School pool of talent about to go on stage.

The Tewantin State School pool of talent about to go on stage.

THOSE talented Tewantin State School students certainly know how to impress an audience, having won their fourth award in three years at the Kids in Action Conference.

This year they took out Best Main Stage Performance award for their production entitled Weeyal, the story of the Black Cockatoo.

Held at Venue 114, Kawana, Kids in Action was attended by more than 250 students from across the region.

Students presented and shared their connection to Country through their chosen, iconic flora and fauna species.

Weeyal is the Gubbi Gubbi word for the yellow-tailed black cockatoo. The students showed a video of the making of their production and performed a contemporary, traditional melding of the black cockatoo dance as taught to them by Lyndon Davis and Brent Miller of Gubbi Gubbi Dancers fame.

The students' performance was voted the best main stage act and was so well done that they were invited on stage to perform with Gubbi Gubbi Dancers in the closing ceremony.