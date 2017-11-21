Tewantin TAFE dips out

MORE than $90 million of funding will be pumped into refurbishing a number of TAFE campuses across Queensland if the ALP is re-elected.

But Tewantin's dilapidated TAFE building will not be among them. Instead, campuses including Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast will benefit from the funding.

Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath said the announcement was in stark contrast to the LNP's record.

"When we were elected, we found a TAFE system in crisis. More than 2100 staff had been sacked, $63million was cut from the budget and courses were being discontinued across the state,” she said. "What's more, the LNP closed five campuses, sold off sites without reinvesting that money in maintenance and infrastructure and had a hit-list of more sites to sell.”

Noosa LNP MP Glen Elmes Labor said he was "not surprised” by the election commitment excluding Tewantin.

"Ms D'Ath has repeatedly refused to release the results of her $1.28 million review of TAFE facilities, a report she has had on her desk and kept from the Parliament for over 12 months,” Mr Elmes said.

"Today's announcement is proof that Noosa will continue to be forgotten under a Labor government and evidence that Labor found what the LNP already knew, and that is that the Tewantin TAFE facility wasn't working, the big difference being that Labor spent $1.28million and took three years to not make a decision, or at least not make it public.

"I want to make it extremely clear that the TAFE was closed by the LNP because there were not enough students to keep it open. The LNP would never have let the buildings degrade like Labor has for the past three years.”

Mr Elmes said the Attorney General had no right to keep secrets about community facilities.

"She must release her report so that we can understand the findings and as a community start a discussion about the future of the site.” he said.