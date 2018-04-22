Tewantin teen missing since Tuesday

Stage Moore has been missing from Tewantin since Tuesday.

NOOSA Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Tewantin.

Stage Moore was last seen at a bus stop on Poinciana Avenue around 9pm on Tuesday, April 17.

Police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.

The teenager (pictured) is described as Caucasian with a slim build, fair skin, around 160cm tall with long blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black high waisted shorts.

The girl may also be travelling to or around the Noosa area.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.