Tewantin to have a chop

The Tewantin Heritage and Historical Society is keen to pay homage to the town’s timber-getting heritage with a bronze statue.

A COMMUNITY push is on to have part of Tewantin’s pioneer spirit cast in bronze and put on public display.

The Tewantin Heritage and Historical Society wants to rectify a glaring omission on the local streetscapes by paying homage to the role timber played in providing the foundations for European settlement in the Noosa area.

Society secretary Wendy Ivanusec said for many years her group had been aware there was “no historical representation in Tewantin of the timber industry, which was the economic backbone of the town and the basis for everything that followed”.

“In the 1860s, European settlers arrived in the area in the search for soft and hardwood timbers,” she said.

“Tewantin exists initially due to the development of the timber industry and later as a port for paddle steamers carrying logs, seafood and people to Brisbane and servicing the goldfields in Gympie.”

Wendy said the Tewantin township was surveyed in 1871 and grew with the movement of people and goods between Brisbane and the Gympie goldfields.

“We hope you agree that a public artwork like the proposed bronze sculpture, perhaps with audio as an additional educational tool and a kauri tree planted alongside, is a great way to show the respect Noosa Shire has for our pioneers,” she said.

The society would like “such an important art work” to be “sited with prominence in a spatially and philosophically significant location”.

“With support from our Noosa community we can pursue the support of our council and proceed towards securing the funds required to advance this project. Apathy never achieved anything,” Wendy said.

The society has established an online, two-minute, opinion poll to build momentum for the project. Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/GD87NR9

Wendy said the more people who participated, “the better the beliefs of the people will be represented”.

“Be smart, do your part, let your voice be heard,” she said.