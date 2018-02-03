Tewantin vollie is first Local Legend

RECOGNISED: Richard Wakeham (front) with kids from the Noosa District Softball Association.

WE ALL love our volunteers.

But that's often as far as it goes.

Then Drysdale's Funerals came up with an idea to award a Local Legend a certificate and cash to the tune of $1000 once a year.

The first has just been called and it goes to Tewantin local Richard Wakeham, whose 14 years of effort into training youngsters in softball through thick and thin drew the attention of fellow local and Noosa District Softball Association member Margit Cruice, who nominated Richard for the inaugural award.

"My son's a direct beneficiary of Richard's work,” Ms Cruice said.

"Richard's here [at the Tewantin grounds] Monday to Thursday; he does specialist training Fridays, then is back on Saturdays from 6.30am to 5pm.

"He's dedicated to them all; he just took an under-15 team to the national championships in Canberra as their coach.”

Ms Cruice said he was amazingly patient, given the number of his charges.

"I've never heard him yell - but the kids don't mess with him,” she said.

Drysdale local manager Lisa Stanners and Nambour manager Lisa Priddle said the company put the word out state-wide in October last year seeking nominations.

"People like Richard are so community-minded, they work hard and don't get acknowledged,” Ms Stanners said.

"Being the award's first year it was a learning ground,” Ms Priddle said.

"But we're pleased someone from the Coast has won it.”

As for Richard, he's a humble fellow of few words.

"My youngest son came here and wanted to play [softball],” he said.

"I had Saturdays off then, so I came down.”

Strangely, softball isn't really his sport.

"As a kid in New Zealand, I hated it.

"I played rugby league and union.”