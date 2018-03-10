Tewantin woman part of world first

LOVE ON A HIGH: Tewantin resident Jeanie Dobney (left) was best woman at the first same-sex wedding on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

LOVE ON A HIGH: Tewantin resident Jeanie Dobney (left) was best woman at the first same-sex wedding on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

A TEWANTIN woman was part of history last week as she helped celebrate the world's first same-sex wedding at the summit of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

On March 1, Jeanie Dobney was best woman for her two friends Warren Orlandi and Pauly Phillips as they tied the knot 134m high above the Sydney Harbour.

Ms Dobney gave the reading to the Sydney couple, who officially marked their love surrounded by family and friends.

The celebration was a symbolic demonstration of equality, taking place two days before the 40th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

After marriage equality laws came in to effect, the couple's first call was to the BridgeClimb team to register their interest in being married at the summit. They were promptly invited to make history by becoming the first same-sex couple to tie the knot on the icon.

"We are incredibly humbled to be standing here as the first husband and husband married at its summit, representing a community who have travelled their own momentous journey for equality,” Warren said.

"Without their work, we would not be able to enjoy this day.”