Tewantin’s cultural connection

TEWANTIN State School recently said farewell to 20 students and four chaperones from Tou Jia Elementary School in Taiwan who had been on a study tour for 10 days.

The students, aged 9-12, stayed with TSS families as part of the school’s home-stay program.

During the program, students engaged in daily immersion lessons, excursions around the Noosa precinct and an exchange of culture, which all brought everlasting memories for all involved.

Program manager and deputy principal Rick Cass said the tour had been an overwhelming success.

“The experience overall is one that keeps host parents from the school community coming back each year, and visiting staff, students and their home families incredibly grateful for the opportunity,” Mr Cass said.

Sarah Henry, a TSS parent and experienced host of international students, said: “It’s a very social time for all involved and the kids really enjoy the different routine and navigating their way through the cultural differences.

We hosted 10 and 13-year-old sisters, so a perfect match for our 11 and 13-year-old daughters, Pipi and Lily.

“Quite amazing, watching them laugh and play for hours with virtually no mutual language.

“As a family, we look forward to hosting students each year. There are challenges with the language barrier at first, but we work through this and have a great time.

“The universal language of smiling and laughing remove those barriers pretty fast. If you get the opportunity, my advice is to try it for yourselves. We’ve made friends all over the world and keep in touch with them all.”

Toujia Elementary School tour leader Stan Chen said the study tour was the best one he had experienced and he couldn’t thank Tewantin State School enough.

“It was a wonderful journey. Thanks to all the Tewantin families and teachers for your care,” Mr Chen said.

“Time to say goodbye, but we will keep the memories deep within our hearts. Hope to see you again soon.”