Arcare says thank you to its selfless volunteers

LEAN ON ME: Peregian Springs Arcare volunteers enjoyed a lunch and getting to know each other to celebrate national Volunteers Week last week.

TO CELEBRATE National Volunteer Week, Peregian Springs Arcare held a luncheon for its volunteers last Thursday to show how appreciated they are at the aged care facility.

Volunteer Week ran from May 8-14, so Arcare lifestyle coordinator Di Tyler treated her team of selfless helpers to tasty wraps and cakes to say thank you.

"They're absolutely invaluable (the volunteers)," Di said.

"They're my friends too. It's about building relationships all year round. It's just wonderful the work they do."

Volunteers at Arcare assist in many areas, including organising activity classes, running errands and shopping for the residents and even visiting with a therapy dog.

Volunteer Jan Fredrick runs the knitting group with Heather Smith, Ann Hackett and Isabell Burnett and said the residents loved creating something useful that's given to the less fortunate.

Heather Smith and Jan Fredrick run the knitting group at Peregian Springs Arcare. Amber Macpherson

"They knit a square and it's put together into a blanket for the homeless. We collect about 24 or 25 (squares) a fortnight," Jan said.

"A couple of ladies make baby clothes for domestic violence organisations or for the STEMM group at Burnside.

"There's lots of baby bonnets, they were sent to a hospital in Alice Springs.

"Some of them are so talented and do beautiful squares, stripes, patterns. They're always really happy, they love seeing the finished product.

"They can take their knitting back into their rooms and do it while they're watching TV.

"We're called the knitting and nattering group because we do a lot of chatting. It's very social."

Bev Layton plays piano for the residents and said when she's accompanied by a singer, the residents light up.

"If somebody comes and sings with them, it's amazing how some of them can't have a conversation but if you play a song they'll sing it," Bev said.

Heather said she and fellow volunteers felt appreciated at Arcare and enjoyed the rewarding feeling of giving without return.

"I think we get more out of it than the residents do," she said.