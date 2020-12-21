Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

Dear readers,

There is a popular witticism that says: When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

The phrase was certainly tested this year more than ever before.

It was meant to be my first year as the editor-in-chief of Noosa News - a year full of exciting unknowns and fresh ambitions, an opportunity to make a difference and achieve great things for the community, and a new chapter in my family's life.

Instead, it was a year of worry, a year of solitude, a year of profound change on the economic and health fronts. COVID-19 shuffled the world order.

Like most of you, the global health pandemic meant I was stuck in my house for long periods of time working with my two young children in tow and my husband fighting to return from what was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime overseas holiday.

As a newshound it has been exciting making sure you, our readers, have been kept up-to-date with all that has been going on in one of the most drama-filled years of my existence. But, of course, I would have preferred doing so without having to lose the newspaper that, as so many of you have told me, you loved profoundly.

As challenging as COVID-19 was for all of us, it also highlighted the good in our community - and there is plenty of it in Noosa.

The outpouring of support when the Noosa News ceased to print has been nothing short of amazing. Never before did I witness a newspaper meaning so much to its community.

It has been an almighty transition to digital during which we spent many hours on the phone to you, talked to you face-to-face in the streets and even visited your homes - all to make sure you continue to be in the know about your community.

And I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for sticking with us. My year would have been more unpleasant without your support.

Noosa News and its sister publication, the Sunshine Coast Daily, now have more digital subscribers than ever before. The numbers surged as readers saw how hard our team worked to provide an upgraded service.

It is those subscriptions that allow us to employ the biggest team of experienced and passionate journalists across the Sunshine Coast. And it is those subscriptions that enable us to bring you more news stories every day of the week than anyone else in this region.

This support is crucial. Why? Because we are critical, not just in keeping you informed, but holding governments and agencies accountable for their actions. More transparency, means less corruption - and that has always been on top of our agenda, whether in print or online.

As many of you head towards one of your most deserved breaks, I want to make sure you are getting full value from your subscription to the Noosa News.

Along with local news, you have a complimentary online subscription to our state paper, The Courier-Mail.

Subscribers sign up for local news, but many do not realise there's so much more available - and at no extra cost.

Activating your complimentary Courier-Mail subscription also gives you access to Melbourne's Herald Sun, the NT News, The Mercury in Hobart and the Adelaide Advertiser whenever you like.

You can also access all of our regional titles including the Gold Coast Bulletin, Cairns Post, Geelong Advertiser, Townsville Bulletin as well as neighbouring local titles in towns from Mackay to Warwick.

You can see our full list of titles here

To activate your complimentary access to The Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Go to My Profile and log in

Go to My Rewards

Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites listed above.

THE COURIER-MAIL APP

Once you've activated your Courier-Mail subscription, make sure to also download The Courier-Mail app - click here for Apple or here for Android.

Once you've downloaded and logged in you can access the digital print edition of The Courier-Mail, personalise your news feed and follow your favourite sections, topics and columnists.

Thanks for sticking with us. I hope the break, should you be getting one, helps you hit the reset button.

Nadja Fleet

Editor, Noosa News