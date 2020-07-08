Thanks 4.5 million times for being plastic free

NOOSA is turning the tide on waste as the world’s oceans continue to be awash with plastic.

In the past three year’ since Noosa was chosen as Queensland’s first pilot community for the Boomerang Alliance’s Communities Taking Control campaign, more than 4.5 million single-use plastic items have been taken out of the waste cycle.

Plastic Free Noosa is currently working with more than 220 businesses and event organisers to become plastic free champions as major supporters Noosa Council and Tourism Noosa promote Plastic Free July.

“The program has been empowering other communities to follow along the way and the program has now been successfully replicated through the Plastic Free Places program in other tourism towns in Australia,” PFN spokeswoman Anita Butler said.

“Becoming a plastic free community is a key goal for Noosa so the Plastic Free Noosa program is focusing its efforts on working hand-in-hand with the community and local businesses to reduce its reliance on single-use plastic.

The month Plastic Free Noosa has joined forces with Pottery For The Planet to run a campaign to help spread the word that single- use is “so yesterday”.

“It will be a collaborative community effort for us to change the status quo, so this is where we challenge our locals and visitors to take action,” Ms Butler said.

Pottery For The Planet create beautiful, quality products that make it easy and desirable for anyone and everyone to step away from single-use culture. Based in Noosa with a brand new showroom in Rene Street, Noosaville they are also showcasing their beautiful products during the month of July in the Noosa Inspiration Centre.

As part of the promotion PFN are offering one of four Planet Cup and Planet Bowl Combo packs valued at $98

To enter the competition:

1. Post an action you are going to take for Plastic Free July on one of the competition posts on Instagram/Facebook and tag two friends who will keep you accountable

2. Follow @Plasticfreenoosa and @potteryfortheplanet

3. For an extra entry into the competition, share photos of your favourite local plastic free businesses using the hashtag #plasticfreenoosa – because actions speak louder than words.

Winners will be announced weekly with the Week 5 winner receiving a NOOSA re-usable

For businesses wanting to be involved in the Plastic Free Noosa Program, contact Anita Butler at anita@plasticfreenoosa.org or 0407 877 462. www.plasticfreenoosa.org