A burnt out car at Cooroibah after the fires had struck hard.
News

Thanks a million Noosa for bushfire ideas

Peter Gardiner
21st Feb 2020 11:30 AM
NOOSA residents have a chance of helping decide how best to spend $1 million.

The only catch is that all ideas must be for the overall benefit of the community as Noosa with council looking to put the Federal Government’s bushfire recovery funding to the best possible use.

This grant is designed to rebuild and strengthen and locals have until February 24 to voice relay their suggestions to Noosa Council.
“We want to make sure the community enjoys real, tangible outcomes from this funding and the best place to start is to ask them directly,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

“Council will be talking with key community groups, as well as emergency services organisations, all of whom have provided valuable support to the community through this difficult period.

“However, we also want to hear from residents directly affected by the fires in Peregian, Cooroibah and Noosa North Shore,” he said.

Some of these activities and projects include rebuilding damaged or destroyed council assets, and helping to prepare the community for future disaster events.

They may also include activities or projects to bring communities together, to support the local economy or to assist groups undertaking wildlife rescue and environmental recovery.

The survey is available on council’s website and submissions close on Monday.

Under the funding guidelines, councils can spend their grant funding on projects and activities essential for the recovery of their communities. The funds can also be spent on actions that help build community resilience.

Take the survey https://bit.ly/2SkKTUi

noosa fire emergency
Noosa News

