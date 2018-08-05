Thanks as Noosa came together

IN TRUE community style, Noosa came together in June for the annual Come Together Festival and Noosa Busking Championships and this year $13,000 was raised for charity.

At a thank-you evening for sponsors and volunteers at Noosa Yacht Club on Wednesday, event organisers presented money to 121 Care, which will be distributed among local disability groups.

121 Care general manager Kym Chomley was appreciative of the donation.

"One hundred per cent of the donations that we get from this fantastic event go to both equipment and service support for people in need,” she said.

"The fact that they (the festival) got behind us is a great way of showcasing what people with disabilities can do, it's about having an inclusive society which makes us richer and everyone more well-off.

"It's fabulous. A couple of years ago, the Sailability program run by Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club was in danger of closing because they didn't have enough funds, that program supports about 25 to 45 people with disabilities.”

121 Care looks after people with disabilities throughout South-east Queensland who do not receive funding or support from government services.

Festival organiser Oz Bayldon said the weekend was continuing to grow and they were already locking in plans for next year.

"We raised $8000 for Sailability, $1000 for Riding for the Disabled, $1000 for the Disabled Surfing Association and the rest goes into 121 Care's emergency fund,” he said.

"About 3000 people came over the day but the busking was a huge success this year and that probably had twice the crowd it did last year.

"All in all the weekend is evolving.”

Mr Bayldon is calling on sponsors to get on board for next year.

"Next year our big goal is we want to do a procession down Gympie Terrace and we are trying to find community groups, local businesses that want to be involved and put a float in, sporting groups, schools to help support next year,” he said. "We would love to do a regatta on the day, too, but we need to find a sponsor.”

To get involved as a sponsor for 2019, visit noosacometogether.com.