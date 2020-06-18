Menu
That ‘70s Show star Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women almost 20 years ago after a three-year investigation.
Crime

That ‘70s Show star charged with rape

by Louise Starkey, AP
18th Jun 2020 9:25 AM
That '70s Show star Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women, Los Angeles prosecutors have confirmed.

The charges were filed on Tuesday and come after a three-year investigation into the 44-year-old.

Masterson was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on $3.3 million ($A4.8 million) bail.

Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women between 2001 and 2003.
Masterson is charged with the rape of a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau said his client "is innocent, we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

"Obviously, Mr Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out," Mr Mesereau said in a statement.

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson in The Ranch on Netflix.
"The people who know Mr Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

Masterson is an American actor and is known for starring in sitcoms That '70s Show, The Ranch and Men At Work, and movie Yes Man, among others.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

Originally published as That '70s Show star charged with rape

