That merry Christmas drift headed Noosa Waters way

FABULOUS: The spectacle of the Noosa Waters Christmas Flotilla.

HEAVENLY sounds will be floating over Noosa Waters near the park at Saltwater Ave and Shorehaven Dr as darkness falls tomorrow night.

The Noosa Waters Residents Association is again setting the scene with their Canalside Christmas Music, with the quartet String Delirium along with singers aboard Sandbar spreading Christmas cheer.

They will be joined by other boats in performing a program of Christmas carols, popular classics and old and modern favourites.

The gathering of families and friends is encouraged to sing along with the lyrics for the carols to be found and downloaded from the NWRA website www.noosawaters.

org/events.html.

NWRA president James Taylor is asking people to assemble by 7pm for a 7.30pm start and bring chairs/ground rugs, insect repellent, torches/glow sticks, and refreshments as required.

If the weather is not clear enough for kicking back and being merry, the event may be cancelled, so check on the website.

"Father Christmas was very well received last year and may return again if we sing and shout loudly enough ... kids we need your help,” Mr Taylor said.

All this is a fabulous lead-in to the big event, the Noosa Waters Christmas Boat Flotilla this Friday with boat assembly by 6.45pm for a 7pm start.

The Noosa Waters Christmas Flotilla course to be followed.

So join in or view the famous flotilla from the many park areas shown

with green dots on the course map reproduced here.

Mr Taylor said the 2018 Flotilla would be the 21st time that this has graced the canal waters.

"With everybody's involvement we are expecting large crowds at the park viewing places marked on the course map,” he said.

Boats will assemble on the eastern Masthead Quay side of the bridge over the southern end of Saltwater Ave and follow the Coast Guard lead boat.