‘That’ll do it’: Driver found with eight drugs in system

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the Caloundra Magistrates Court an off-duty police officer found Luke Andrew Lind passed out in his car with the motor still running on April 23 at Pelican Waters.

The court heard the police officer attempted to wake Lind which resulted in the car rolling forward.

“The off-duty police officer had to get into the vehicle and managed to turn it off,” he said.

Sen-Constable Burrell said police and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called.

The court heard Lind was slurring his speech and had difficulties staying awake.

Lind was transported to hospital where he returned a positive result for drugs, including amphetamine, methamphetamine, diazepam, nordiazepam, trazodone, methadone, oxazepam and marijuana.

“That’ll do it,” said magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist.

Lind’s solicitor Evan Corcoran told the court the drugs, except for amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana, had been prescribed to him.

“As you may have noted there was a significant number of drugs,” he said.

“He was on the methadone program previously.”

Lind had been in custody for 130 days for other charges.

He has a parole release date of September 16.

In the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday Lind pleaded guilty by video link to driving under the influence of drugs.

Mr Stjernqvist fined him $300 and disqualified him from driving for six months.