That's a wrap: Odd Man Out was a hit

Amber Macpherson | 28th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
CHEERS: Lisa Gormley and Justin Stewart Cotta as Alice and Ryan in Odd Man Out.
CHEERS: Lisa Gormley and Justin Stewart Cotta as Alice and Ryan in Odd Man Out.

CRITICALLY acclaimed play Odd Man Out has drawn the curtains for its final performances, wrapping up the season with four shows in Noosa.

Presented as a pre-festival fundraiser for Noosa alive!, this entertaining, yet heart- warming play delivered a message of love and acceptance sure to stay with the audience forever.

Its successes stem from the brain of playwright David Williamson AO, and followed the story of Ryan, a high-functioning autistic man, and his new relationship with Alice, a charismatic, caring woman.

Lisa Gormley, from Home and Away, plays Alice, and said a number of autism and Aspergers communities came forward to commend the play.

"We got some magnificent feedback from the spectrum community, and just general subscribers have loved it,” Ms Gormley said.

"This one has a beautiful love story, tackling autism and relationships, giving a voice to something that hasn't been given one, and a funny, loud voice at that.”

The cast and crew of Odd Man Out.
The cast and crew of Odd Man Out.

After a sell-out season at the Sydney Ensemble Theatre, Ms Gormley said the cast was excited to end the show in Noosa, Mr Williamson's home town.

"It's the end of the season, what a nice way to finish it off,” Ms Gormley said.

"I think the word got out of how much fun it was, as well as to the communities it was relevant to.”

The cast and crew of Odd Man Out went on a relaxing Noosa Ferry cruise last Friday morning.
The cast and crew of Odd Man Out went on a relaxing Noosa Ferry cruise last Friday morning.

With such a sensitive topic to convey, Ryan, played by Justin Stewart Cotta, and the cast delivered their roles with respect, integrity and professionalism.

Odd Man Out not only entertained but delighted with laughter, tears and everything in between.

If this is a taste of what's to come for one of Austral- ia's best culture and arts event, Noosa is eager and excited for Noosa alive!.

Noosa News

Topics:  david williamson noosa noosa alive! noosa long weekend festival odd man out sydney ensemble theatre the j

That's a wrap: Odd Man Out was a hit

CHEERS: Lisa Gormley and Justin Stewart Cotta as Alice and Ryan in Odd Man Out.

