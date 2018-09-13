Menu
Nicole Kidman, wigging out. Picture: AFP
‘Awful question’: Kidman shuts down Q&A

by Nick Bond
13th Sep 2018 3:42 AM

IT SEEMS Nicole Kidman hates audience Q&As; as much as the rest of us.

The Aussie star shut down an audience member's cheeky question at a post-screening Q&A for her latest film Destroyer at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Destroyer is just the latest in a string of transformative roles for Kidman, who this time 'de-glams' to play an LAPD cop plagued by past trauma who, as director Karyn Kusama told Vanity Fair, "wears her ugliness on the outside."

 

Nicole in Destroyer: Shhh … it’s a wig. Picture: Annapurna Pictures
Given so many of Kidman's recent roles - from Lion to Big Little Lies, Paddington to Top of the Lake - have seen her donning different wigs to create her characters, one plucky audience member asked the star an irreverent - but not unreasonable - question.

The audience member was a man by the name of Sam Herbst - a genuine Kidman fan who even hosts The Kidmanifesto described as "the first and only podcast dedicated to the queen of acting, Nicole Kidman." (This is an excellent topic for a podcast, FYI).

News.com.au reached out to Herbst directly to find out just what he asked. Here's his question in full:

"I've spent the last year ranking your movies by things like wigs and this movie is pretty wig-heavy; how do you think it ranks and do you have any other favourites?"

 

Nicole at the Destroyer premiere, wigless. Picture: Getty
In Lion. Another wig! She doesn’t want to talk about it, OK!
Kidman's response, as reported by LA Times writer Mark Olsen who was also in the audience, was: "That's an awful question. I am shutting that question down."

According to Olsen, Kidman shut it down "lightly but genuinely," but still - ouch.

Herbst told news.com.au that the Q&A moderator then repeated the question for both Kidman and the audience to hear, before suggesting they move on to the next question.

"I was a little embarrassed at first because I didn't want her to think I was being trivial or reducing her craft to wigs or costumes, but now I think the whole thing is so funny," Herbst told us.

"And she's welcome to come on the podcast anytime to help me rank Destroyer."

Let the record state: Nicole Kidman - wearer of wigs in just about every on-screen role she's had for the past decade - is not here for your silly wig questions. Wig, okay.

 

