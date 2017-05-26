That's 'so plain ugly' says local green activist

A LONG-term critic of Noosa National Park's "unnatural and ugly" upgrades has likened the latest $800,000 works under way as more like something out of an amusement park.

And while Dennis Massoud is is appalled by the large sandstone blocks "which don't even exist in the park" spoiling the seafront vistas, he has real concerns that new timber works may be treated with harmful chemicals.

He fears that if pigment emulsified creosote has been used to treat the timber, it could be harmful to the environment and locals.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman said the new works were aimed at preserving the park.

"While a few members of the community may want the park to stay unchanged, QPWS needs to manage impacts such as erosion, and that means some changes are necessary,” she said.

"It should be noted that more remote walking tracks of the park are unchanged.

"Creosote is banned in Queensland, so it definitely has not been used in the upgrade works.”

She said the hardwood post and rail fencing has been treated with a general-use decking oil which is not carcinogenic and has no environmental impact.

"We are now 10 months into the project, and QPWS rangers have been hearing resounding approval of the works by the local community and visitors to the area,” she said.

She said the aim is to protect the park by upgrading the park's day-use area, tracks and facilities.

"We are standardising the track surface between the day-use area and Dolphin Point. The improved surface will also make that section of track more accessible to people with disabilities.”

Mr Massoud said the new works are compounding the harshening of the park entrance and a national park should be kept in a natural state as much as possible.

"We already have that ugly stuff that's in there now that cost the taxpayer $350,000, which is made of steel that's had to be mined," Mr Massoud said.

"They're creating so much damage in that park, it's unbelievable.

"It looks dreadful at the moment, they've doubled the width of the track, they've ripped up all the turf on the sea vista side.

"It looks like they're turning that into an amusement park.”