The 110th Country Show is here...

SHOW & GO: Jo Winter from Bendigo Bank, Peter Travis and Mia Hacker from Noosa Show Society can't wait for the show to start this Friday

It’s only a matter of days before the Pomona Showgrounds will host the 110th annual Noosa Country Show.

On September 6 and 7, animals, side show alley and entertainment will fill the grounds and a total of 18 competition sections will take place and there’s something for everyone.

Noosa’s traditional country show will see a variety of competition sections that help celebrate the diversity of people and their talents in our community.

Equestrian, stud beef, dairy cattle, poultry and dog sections will all be on show in 2019, and Saturday brings the must-see woodchop comp beside the Chainsaw wood carving demonstration with Shane Christensen.

Noosa Show Society president, Peter Travis said he’s delighted with the shape the show is taking and the efforts of so few for so many over the two days.

“We’re very happy with the way it’s all come together in 2019. I want to thank our committee, a small group of very energetic volunteers who continue to put everything they have into the show’s success allowing us to showcase the very best of Noosa Country to so many,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic show program in 2019, and we have to thank our many sponsors. Noosa Council and the Queensland Government have been a great support along with the team at the Cooroy and Pomona Community Bank branches of Bendigo Bank who continue to be our major sponsors,” Peter added.

Located near the main entry gate, fun with the baby animals all day plus animal nursery shows will take place at 11.00am and 2.00pm, and interactive farm feeding of baby animals with bottles of milk will happen at 9.00am and 5.30pm. Equestrian competition continues across both days. Trade exhibitors and food vendors will be in great number.

On Friday, two stages will be jammed packed throughout the day. Kids of all ages are welcome to try their hand at Pickle Ball or watch a reptile awareness show. They can marvel at the magic act and laugh along with Kangagang and beloved dogs can enter the Loveable Mutley competition (held after the dog show). There will be great prizes to win, and if your dog is a jumper entry is free to the inaugural Noosa Show Dog Jump. Andrea Kirwin takes the main stage before Fireworks light up the night sky. Bands, Robin and the Hoods and Zurich and Brown will entertain to close at 10.00pm.

Saturday has many of Friday’s attractions plus a range of bands like Miss Sassy, Better Together and Uncle Bob’s Jug Band followed by the Honky Tonk Rodeo with bucking br

The Noosa Country Show is also an affordable day out for families. Adults’ tickets are $15 per day, children are $10 and a family pass for one day is $35 for up to two adults and three children. Go to www.noosashowsociety.org.au.