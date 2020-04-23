Menu
Noosa events, such as the Food and Wine Festival have all been halted due to COVID-19 related social restrictions.
Noosa events, such as the Food and Wine Festival have all been halted due to COVID-19 related social restrictions.
News

The $1.2 billion industry decimated by coronavirus

Matt Collins
23rd Apr 2020 6:00 AM
IN 2019, Noosa tourism amassed a record $1.2 billion in revenue. In 2020, the impact of the coronavirus will mean that number is sure to be significantly less.

Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson said it was hard to quantify the dollar value of lost revenue for our region due to COVID-19.

But she said one thing is for certain, the social restrictions will mean Noosa tourism will not enjoy another record year like 2019.

Noosa’s Main Beach in busier times during Food and Wine Festival 2019.
“There is no doubt this is significant with so many of our businesses closed due to the restrictions,” Ms Anderson said.

“We know that tourism is the biggest economic provider for Noosa and in fact we have just received our latest national and international visitor stats which shows Noosa welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors who spent a record $1.2 billion in the year ending December 2019.

But despite the obvious drop in revenue, the CEO was remaining confident the future for Noosa’s biggest industry looked bright.

“Our next quarter will look very different sadly, but this does provide a benchmark for where we have been and how we can rebuild our tourism industry,” Ms Anderson said.

Given the current international travel restrictions, Tourism Noosa’s overseas marketing is currently on hold.

However, Ms Anderson confirmed the inquiries and interest is still coming in from foreign guests.

“We market in our key markets of the UK, Germany, New Zealand and North America and have representation in the UK,” she said.

“All of which is currently on hold but we are working closely with Tourism Australia and Tourism and Events Queensland’s in-market representatives and our direct travel trade contacts.”

“The focus is very much on ‘dreaming’ about their next holiday so we are providing content to keep Noosa front of mind,” she said.

“It is also interesting to note in this past week we have had inquiries from UK media for information and content – Noosa is definitely seen as a ‘safe and desirable destination’.”

Noosa News

