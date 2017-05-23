News

The art of things that are not what they seem

23rd May 2017 1:43 PM
POLLIE ART: Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington with one of his double-take paintings.
POLLIE ART: Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington with one of his double-take paintings. Contributed

HAVING explored the art of local politics for two local councils, Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington is now displaying his curiously creative and mischievous artistic streak.

The author, film maker and avid photographer has also turned his hand to visual arts and his beguiling paintings are about to gom on show at the Pomona's Railway Station Gallery.

Councillor Wellington said his works are full of amusing surprises.

"I guess my paintings reveal my mischievous side. Often they are based on puns and wordplay, and there's a bit of trickery about them," the mayor said.

His works often employs what's known as Trompe L'oeil technique - or 'deceiving-the-eye with objects appearing attached to the canvas but are actually painted on.

"I work in a very detailed way," he explains.

"I like nothing better than to work on a big canvas with a very small brush. It's quite time consuming.

"When I was working full-time as an artist, I would pump out a painting every couple of weeks.

"Now I'm only completing a few works each year. That's why I've called this exhibition 'Stolen Moments'. It's the product of those rare occasions when I can escape from my day job and sit in my studio."

He said Stolen Moments was the culmination of his painting efforts over the past few years.

"Hopefully they'll find the work not just aesthetically pleasing but also wryly amusing."

The exhibition officially opens in the Carriage Exhibition Room of the Pomona Gallery on Saturday May 27 at 3pm. Juanita Bloomfield will be the guest speaker.

The exhibition runs until June 21 . www.pomonartgallery.com

