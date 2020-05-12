MARGOT Robbie may be one of Australia's most successful actors, but even she can't win them all.

The Dalby-born, two-time Oscar nominated actor, auditioned for iconic Australian drama Tomorrow When the War Began, but it wasn't to be for Robbie.

The cast of the Australian war drama joined an online Zoom session today to mark their 10 year reunion along with the director Stuart Beattie.

Scattered across the globe, from Brisbane to LA, the cast including Phoebe Tonkin, Lincoln Lewis, Ashleigh Cummings, Andy Ryan, Caitlin Stasey, Rachel Hurd‑Wood, Chris Pang and Deniz Akdeniz joined the reunion, answering fan questions and reminiscing over the last decade.

Actors (L-R) Ashleigh Cummings, Rachel Hurd-Wood, Caitlin Stasey and Phoebe Tonkin, the female cast from 2010 Australian film 'Tomorrow, When The War Began'.

Brisbane actor Ryan asked the director if there was anyone that auditioned for the movie, but wasn't cast and went onto "bigger and better things".

"Yeah, well, Margot Robbie," Beattie said. "We auditioned her for Phoebe's [Tonkin] role."

While Robbie didn't score the part of Fiona Maxwell, she has certainly gone on to big things including I, Tonya and Bombshell, which both earned her Oscar nominations.

The director of Tomorrow When the War Began, Beattie, also revealed Emily Browning had been interested in the role of Ellie, which was played by Caitlin Stasey.

Some of Browning's acting credits include Legend, Sucker Punch and Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Originally published as The Aussie film Margot Robbie missed out on